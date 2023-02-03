106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

John Oates feeling “Disconnected” with new single

John Oates is out with a new single today. The Daryl Hall & John Oates star has released the new tune “Disconnected.”

“There are always times in our lives when we all feel “Disconnected” from some thing or someone …emotionally, physically, spiritually, or any of the above,” Oates shares, “but the important thing is to never give up hope and strive to find a way to pull it all back together.”

He adds, “’Disconnected’ was an idea that I had in my digital archives that I rediscovered during the pandemic…the theme felt even more timely.”

“Disconnected” is the second of a series of tracks Oates will release each month. It follows last month’s single, “Pushin’ a Rock.”

