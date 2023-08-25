106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

John Oates named celebrity ambassador for Teenage Cancer America

Douglas Mason/Getty Images

Hall & Oates’ John Oates has been named celebrity ambassador for Teenage Cancer America, the cancer charity co-founded by The Who’s Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend.

“I’m thrilled to share that I’ll be serving as a Celebrity Ambassador for @teencanceramerica,” Oates writes on Instagram. “This special organization aims to enhance survival rates and the well-being of teenagers and young adults with cancer by transforming hospitals to cater to their unique needs.”

He adds, “Cancer has touched many of us, and I’m truly excited about the chance to assist teens in their fight against it.”

As part of his role as ambassador, Oates says he’s “looking forward to supporting the charity’s fantastic music program, ‘Play It Back,’ which enables patients and survivors to collaborate with music producers, honing their songwriting, performing, and recording skills.” 

The aim of the program is to give adolescent and young adult cancer patients and survivors an outlet for self-expression through songwriting and producing. According to the organization’s website, it allows them to “experience the exhilarating, boundless and healing nature of music creation.”

And The Who are thrilled with Oates’ new position, commenting on the post,  “Fantastic to have you on board, John! Great news.”

