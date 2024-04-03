106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

John Oates releases title track from upcoming solo album, ‘Reunion’

Share
Photo by Jason Lee Denton

John Oates has announced he’ll release his sixth solo album, Reunion, on May 17, and has just shared the title track from the release.

“The idea for writing a song about a ‘Reunion’ came to me when I began to think about the true definition of the word,” Oates, one half of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame duo Hall & Oates, shares. “It came together when my 100-year-old father told me that he was making ready to be together with my mother, who had passed away some time ago.”

“I wanted to write about the idea of reconnecting with the most essential part of our soul and our spirit,” he adds. 

Oates wrote the song with A.J. Croce, son of the late singer Jim Croce, sharing, “I hope it means as much to you as it does to me, and if that is so, then this is my personal definition of a ‘hit.’”

You can listen to “Reunion” via digital outlets and watch a live performance of the song on YouTube. 

Oates has several live dates booked throughout 2024, with his next show happening April 4 in Huntington, New York. A complete list of dates can be found at johnoates.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Trending

1

Sign Up Here For The Big Bass Bonanza Kayak Tournament
2

20 of the most prolific showrunners in TV history
3

10 celebrities who you may not know are serious poker players
4

5 celebrities famous for throwing epic parties
5

Roísín Waters, daughter of Sinéad O’Connor, performs “Nothing Compares 2 U” at tribute show

Recently Played

Electric AvenueEddy Grant
2:11am
Only Wanna Be With YouHootie And The Blowfish
2:08am
The Devil Went Down To GeorgiaCharlie Daniels Band
2:04am
Rock You Like A HurricaneScorpions
1:59am
Stressed OutTwenty One Pilots
1:56am
View Full Playlist