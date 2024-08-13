106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

John Oates to receive the BMI Troubadour Award

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Hall & Oates’ John Oates is set to receive the BMI Troubadour Award, which honors a songwriter “who has made a profound impact on the creative community as their craft continues to set the pace for generations to follow.” 

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will receive the honor from the performing rights organization on Sept. 16 at an invitation only event in Nashville, which will feature performances of songs from throughout Oates’ career. 

“John Oates has enriched Nashville and its music scene with his special blend of soulful storytelling and guitar playing,” BMI Nashville’s VP of Creative, Clay Bradley, shares. “His influence has elevated our community to be more accepting and open to all genres of music. We are proud to honor him as this year’s BMI Troubadour.”

This isn’t the first time Oates has been honored by BMI. He was previously named a BMI Icon, and has also been honored with 10 BMI Pop Awards, and Hall & Oates songs like “Maneater,” “You Make My Dreams Come True,” “I Can’t Go For That” and more have earned him and Daryl Hall 30 BMI Million-Air awards.

