John Waite excited that “Missing You” is featured on ‘The Goldbergs’ this week
John Waite‘s smash “Missing You” is going to pop up in an unexpected place this week.
The track, which hit #1 in 1984, is the featured song on Wednesday night’s episode of ABC’s The Goldbergs. The sitcom, set in the ’80s, features one hit from that decade in each episode. In a statement, Waite says the inclusion of “Missing You” is “rad.”
Waite, who also had success as a member of The Babys and Bad English, and has been part of Ringo Starr’s All Starr Band in the past, will kick off a tour October 28 in Mount Pleasant, Michigan. He’s set to be on the road through November 20, when he’ll wrap things up in Cincinnati.
Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.