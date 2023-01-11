Judy Collins among this year’s She Rocks Awards honorees

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival )

Judy Collins has been announced as one of the honorees at the 2023 She Rocks Awards, along with songwriter Shelly Peiken (“What A Girl Wants”) and Fitz and the Tantrums’ Noelle Scaggs, with more honorees to be announced soon.

Presented by the Women’s International Music Network, this will be the 11th annual She Rocks Awards. It’s set to take place April 13 at the Ranch in Anaheim, California, during the National Association of Music Merchants Show. It will feature live music, awards, a silent auction and more.

“I am always astounded by the passionate and meaningful accomplishments of the ground-breaking women in music that we honor,” Laura B. Whitmore, founder of the WiMN and co-producer of the She Rocks Awards, shares. “This year we’ll turn it up to 11 for our 11th anniversary! I am excited to shine a spotlight on these fantastic role models…with more to come!”

Previous She Rock Award winners include the Go-Go’s, Pat Benatar, Melissa Etheridge, Nancy Wilson and Dionne Warwick.

The 2023 She Rocks Awards is open to the public. Tickets can be purchased here.

