106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Kansas to play 2024 FEQ festival

Share
Courtesy of BLEUFEU

Kansas has added another tour date to their already busy schedule.

The band is set to play Canada’s 2024 Festival d’été de Québec aka FEQ, an 11-day event that takes place July 4-14, on July 12.

The festival lineup also features NickelbackJonas Brothers, Post Malone Mötley Crüe and more.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit FEQ.ca.

Kansas recently announced a third and final leg to their Another Fork in The Road 50th anniversary tour, kicking off September 24 in Thousand Oaks, California, and wrapping December 11 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The current leg hits Salina, Kansas, for a two-night stand on March 22 and 23.

A complete list of tour dates can be found at kansasband.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Trending

1

You Could Win $5000 With The Big Bass-Hole Bonanza Cornhole Contest!
2

Bananarama celebrates 40 years on ‘Glorious’ new compilation
3

Barry Manilow adds nine more dates to “The Last Concerts” tour
4

Eric Carmen, “Hungry Eyes” and “All By Myself” hitmaker, dead at 74
5

Rick Springfield pays tribute to “All By Myself” hitmaker Eric Carmen

Recently Played

All Summer LongKid Rock
4:56am
GhostbustersRay Parker Jr.
4:52am
Stairway To HeavenLed Zepplin
4:44am
Sex And CandyMarcy Playground
4:41am
Under PressureQueen & David Bowie
4:35am
View Full Playlist