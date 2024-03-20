Kansas to play 2024 FEQ festival

Kansas has added another tour date to their already busy schedule.

The band is set to play Canada’s 2024 Festival d’été de Québec aka FEQ, an 11-day event that takes place July 4-14, on July 12.

The festival lineup also features Nickelback, Jonas Brothers, Post Malone Mötley Crüe and more.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit FEQ.ca.

Kansas recently announced a third and final leg to their Another Fork in The Road 50th anniversary tour, kicking off September 24 in Thousand Oaks, California, and wrapping December 11 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The current leg hits Salina, Kansas, for a two-night stand on March 22 and 23.

A complete list of tour dates can be found at kansasband.com.

