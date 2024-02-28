106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Kate Bush named ambassador for 2024 Record Store Day UK

Share
Fish People

Kate Bush will be the ambassador for the U.K. edition of Record Store Day 2024.

In a statement, the “Running Up That Hill” artist calls the title a “huge honor.”

“It really is a great privilege,” Bush says. “Isn’t it great to see how the resurgence in vinyl has taken the music industry by complete surprise? It had decided to leave vinyl far behind, but it would seem that not everyone agrees! I love that!”

In addition to being the RSD U.K. ambassador, Bush is also contributing an exclusive release: a 10-inch “Eat the Music” single. “Eat the Music” was released as the lead single off Bush’s 1993 album, The Red Shoes, in the U.S., but her record label decided to go with “Rubberband Girl” for the rest of the world.

Record Store Day U.K. will take place on April 20, the same day as the U.S. version. For the full list of releases and participating store, visit RecordStoreDay.co.uk.

As previously reported, Paramore will be the 2024 U.S. RSD ambassador.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Trending

1

The best movies of 2024 so far
2

How much does it cost to win Best Picture? Breaking down the biggest and smallest budgets.
3

‘A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical’ is leaving Broadway and coming to America
4

Yes announces new edition of 2023’s ‘Mirror To The Sky’, new video for title track
5

Hear Carole King sing with Glen Campbell on “There’s No Me Without You”

Recently Played

Dude (looks Like A Lady)Aerosmith
8:48pm
LithiumNirvana
8:41pm
Careless WhisperWham!
8:36pm
ParalyzerFinger Eleven
8:32pm
Your LoveThe Outfield
8:28pm
View Full Playlist