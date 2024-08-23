Kate Pierson shares “Take Me Back To The Party” from new solo album, ‘Radios and Rainbows’

B-52s founding member Kate Pierson is sharing a new preview of her upcoming solo album, Radios and Rainbows, set to drop Sept. 20.

The latest is the club track “Take Me Back To The Party,” which she co-write with Jimmy Harry, who previously worked with Madonna, Pink and many others.

“I wanted this song to connect with B-52s fans,” Pierson shares. “It’s a disco song that conjures a younger Kate back in the day when I just couldn’t wait to get into clubs. It takes me back to my Party Girl past! I just love a good dance song.”

This is the second single released from Radios and Rainbows, Kate’s first solo album since her solo debut, 2015’s Guitars and Microphones. She previously released the track “Evil Love.“

