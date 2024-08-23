106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Kate Pierson shares “Take Me Back To The Party” from new solo album, ‘Radios and Rainbows’

Share
SVR

B-52s founding member Kate Pierson is sharing a new preview of her upcoming solo album, Radios and Rainbows, set to drop Sept. 20.

The latest is the club track “Take Me Back To The Party,” which she co-write with Jimmy Harry, who previously worked with Madonna, Pink and many others.

“I wanted this song to connect with B-52s fans,” Pierson shares. “It’s a disco song that conjures a younger Kate back in the day when I just couldn’t wait to get into clubs. It takes me back to my Party Girl past! I just love a good dance song.”

This is the second single released from Radios and Rainbows, Kate’s first solo album since her solo debut, 2015’s Guitars and Microphones. She previously released the track “Evil Love.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Trending

1

Listen to Every Dallas Cowboys Game LIVE on 106.5 JackFM!
2

Who are the most-followed TikTok creators in the US?
3

John Oates to receive the BMI Troubadour Award
4

Causing a commotion: Some upset over Madonna’s plans to party in Pompeii
5

Colin Hay to launch new Men At Work tour this fall

Recently Played

Another One Bites The DustQueen
9:09am
Stairway To HeavenLed Zepplin
8:55am
Two PrincesSpin Doctors
8:52am
EverlongFoo Fighters
8:43am
Danger ZoneKenny Loggins
8:39am
View Full Playlist