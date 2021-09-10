      Weather Alert

Kenny Loggins, Michael McDonald, Jimmy Buffett featured on duets album by ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro

Sep 10, 2021 @ 6:00pm

Musicians and singers including Kenny Loggins, Michael McDonald of The Doobie Brothers and Jimmy Buffett, are featured on Jake & Friends, new collaborative album by Hawaiian ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro that’s due out on November 12.

Other artists who contributed to the 16-track collection include ex-Yes frontman Jon Anderson, Bette Midler, Jesse Colin Young, former Allman Brothers Band guitarist Warren HaynesWillie Nelson, Ziggy Marley, Jack Johnson and Vince Gill.

“I have to pinch myself when I see those names on my own album,” Jake says of the duets project. “It’s like, ‘Did that really happen?’ Making the album was a real challenge, but I’m deeply honored that all of the artists agreed to record with me.”

Loggins appears on a version of his own original tune “Why Not,” which he previously recorded with his Blue Sky Riders side group. McDonald contributes to a rendition of the early Moody Blues hit “Go Now,” and Buffett revisits his 1974 composition “Come Monday.”

Anderson sings on a cover of The Beatles‘ “A Day in the Life,” while Midler delivers an updated rendition of her hit 1980 ballad, “The Rose.”

Young, meanwhile, is featured on a new version of the folk-rock classic “Get Together,” popularized by his old band, The Youngbloods.

Jake & Friends also includes two other Beatles covers — “All You Need Is Love” sung by Marley, and “Something,” a duet featuring Gill and his wife, Amy Grant.

Two songs have been released as advance singles from the album: an updated rendition of one of Willie Nelson‘s signature tunes, the 1920s standard “Stardust,” featuring the country legend, and a new version of Nashville indie-rock group Moon Taxi‘s 2017 hit “Two High.”

Jake & Friends can be pre-ordered now. Here’s the full track list:

“A Place in the Sun” — featuring Jack Johnson and Paula Fuga
“Sonny Days Ahead” — featuring Sonny Landreth
“All You Need Is Love” — featuring Ziggy Marley
“Why Not” — featuring Kenny Loggins
“Smokin’ Strings” — featuring Billy Strings
“Find Yourself” — featuring Lukas Nelson
“On the Road to Freedom” — featuring Warren Haynes
“Come Monday” — featuring Jimmy Buffett
“Something” — featuring Vince Gill and Amy Grant
“Two High” — featuring Moon Taxi
“A Day in the Life” — featuring Jon Anderson
“Go Now” — featuring Michael McDonald
“Wrapping Paper” — featuring Ray Benson & Asleep at the Wheel
“Stardust” — featuring Willie Nelson
“The Rose” — featuring Bette Midler
“Get Together” — featuring Jesse Colin Young

