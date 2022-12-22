106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Kim Wilde announces divorce from husband of more than 25 years

Share
Kim Wilde announces divorce from husband of more than 25 years

Lorne Thomson / Contributor

Kim Wilde is back on the market. The ’80s singer, best known for her track “Kids in America,” announced on social media that she and her husband of more than 25 years, Hal Fowler, have divorced.

“Kim Wilde and Hal Fowler wish to announce that they amicably separated by agreement last year and have divorced,” she shared in a joint statement. “No third party is involved. They remain on good terms and wish only the best for each other in the next phases of their lives. No further comment or statements will be made.” 

The couple tied the knot in 1996 and have two children together, 24-year-old Harry and 22-year-old Rose.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Trending

1

Cher mourns her mother Georgia Holt, dead at 96
2

ASCAP reveals its top holiday songs of 2022
3

Tina Turner’s son Ronnie dead at 62
4

Watch animated video for José Feliciano’s new holiday song, “Viva La Navidad”
5

Classic holiday tunes land in ‘Billboard’ Top 10

Recently Played

Shoot To ThrillAc/dc
2:43pm
If You Could Only SeeTonic
2:39pm
Wheel In The SkyJourney
2:30pm
DaughterPearl Jam
2:26pm
Thriller (edit)Michael Jackson
2:22pm
View Full Playlist