KISS announces first U.S. show of 2023

Francesco Prandoni/Getty Images

KISS has just announced their first U.S. show of 2023. The band is set to headline the Sonic Temple Arts & Music Festival, taking place May 25 to 28 at historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

The rockers are set to headline Saturday night, with Tool kicking things off Thursday, Avenged Sevenfold on Friday and Foo Fighters closing the festival on Sunday. 

The 2023 leg of KISS’ End of the Road tour is set to kick off April 15 at the Monsters of Rock Festival in Bogota, Colombia, with dates confirmed through July 15 in Tønsberg, Norway.

Presale tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, with the general sale set for Friday at 10 a.m.

