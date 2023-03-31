Kygo remixes Michael Jackson/Paul McCartney #1 hit “Say Say Say”: “I just feel honored”

Over the past few years, DJ and producer Kygo has been remixing classic songs by Whitney Houston, Donna Summer and Tina Turner, including “Higher Love,” “What’s Love Got to Do With It” and “Hot Stuff.” Now he’s turned his attention to a #1 hit by two of the biggest male music superstars in history.

Kygo has reworked “Say Say Say,” a number-one hit by Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson that appeared on McCartney’s 1983 album Pipes of Peace. “I just feel honored,” Kygo tells Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1.

“I feel like everybody seemed like they were pretty happy with this, and they were on board,” he adds. “And Paul McCartney’s team was happy, and Michael Jackson’s estate. They all seem excited about this remix coming out…I feel like they were all just positive about it.”

Describing working with original tracks of the recording, Kygo says, “When you can hear Paul McCartney recording stuff and you can hear MJ’s recording stuff…it’s kind of surreal. It was the same feeling when I had suddenly got the Whitney Houston ‘Higher Love’ [tracks]…it’s a timeless classic track.”

