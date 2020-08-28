      Weather Alert

Learn How You Can Help Those Effected by Hurricane Laura

Aug 28, 2020 @ 3:00pm
Photo Taken In Spain, Granada

2020 is still here and doing it’s best to test our strength as a country. Luckily, we can come together in a time of need. Hurricane Laura is now one of the strongest storms to make landfall in Louisiana, ever. The American Red Cross is working with local officials and partners. There is a massive relief effort to provide help to our fellow Americans.

If you are in need of some assistance or  you would like to help Click HERE!

