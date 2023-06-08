106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Led Zeppelin is the subject of new photo exhibit opening June 8

Share
Jorgen Angel/Redferns

The legendary rock band Led Zeppelin is the subject of a new exhibition at the Morrison Hotel Gallery, opening Thursday, June 8, in New York and Los Angeles.

The gallery notes that the exhibit “chronicles the band’s exalted rise, widely-storied world tours and rare moments in music history immortalized only in memory and fine art photography.” 

Among the photos in the exhibit is one from the band’s first photoshoot ever, along with artwork from their classic 1971 album, Led Zeppelin IV, signed by guitarist Jimmy Page.

Both cities will open their exhibits with an opening night party, “transporting patrons back in time to when rock gods ruled and Zeppelin was king.” Fans interested in attending can RSVP at morrisonhotelgallery.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Trending

1

Paul McCartney, Cyndi Lauper & more set for Tribeca Festival
2

Guns N’ Roses announces support acts for North American tour
3

Grammy-winning songwriter Cynthia Weil dies at 82
4

Famed metal band Avenged Sevenfold wanted Lionel Richie to sing on their new album
5

Led Zeppelin is the subject of new photo exhibit opening June 8

Recently Played

RunawayBon Jovi
5:21am
Take Me To ChurchHozier
5:17am
Jump AroundHouse Of Pain
5:11am
T.n.t.Ac/dc
5:08am
Beat ItMichael Jackson
5:04am
View Full Playlist