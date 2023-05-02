106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Life after love: Cher and 36-year-old boyfriend Alexander Edwards split

Share
MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Over the holidays, there were rumors that Cher and her boyfriend, music executive Alexander “A.E.” Edwards, had gotten engaged because he gave her a massive ring. Well, not only were the two never engaged, but now they’ve split.

E! News has confirmed that Cher and Edwards broke up a few weeks ago, but reports it was amicable. The two were first spotted together in November 2022, and she then confirmed their relationship on Twitter. They’ve appeared at several red carpet events together, and in March, she said that they were working together on songs for her upcoming album.

The last time the two were seen together in public was on March 12, when they attended Versace’s fall/winter 2023 fashion show in LA and hung out with Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa and Elton John.

Last year, Cher, 76, discussed their romance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, saying, “Well, on paper, it kinda ridiculous, but in real life, we get along great. He’s fabulous … he’s very kind, he’s very smart, he’s very talented and he’s really funny … and I think he’s quite handsome!”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Trending

1

Cyndi Lauper to perform at Tribeca premiere of her documentary, ‘Let The Canary Sing’
2

David Foster sells rights to his income from writing hits for Celine, Madonna, Whitney and more
3

Roberta Flack to receive honorary degree from Berklee College of Music
4

Frankie Goes to Hollywood reuniting for Eurovision opening ceremony
5

With a week to go, George Michael & Cyndi Lauper lead Rock & Roll Hall of Fame fan vote

Recently Played

Come As You AreNirvana
4:48pm
Livin On A PrayerBon Jovi
4:44pm
TubthumpingChumbawamba
4:35pm
Comfortably NumbPink Floyd
4:29pm
Beat ItMichael Jackson
4:25pm
View Full Playlist