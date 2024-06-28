Linda Ronstadt’s ‘Cry Like a Rainstorm – Howl Like the Wind’ reissued for 35th anniversary

Linda Ronstadt’s classic album Cry Like a Rainstorm – Howl Like the Wind is getting a special reissue in celebration of its 35th anniversary.

The album is now out on 140-gram translucent blue vinyl, the first time the record has been made available on vinyl in years.

Released October, 1989, Cry Like a Rainstorm – Howl Like the Wind, produced by Peter Asher, features two Grammy-winning songs, “Don’t Know Much,” which peaked at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100, and “All My Life.” Both songs were duets with the Neville Brothers’ Aaron Neville and both went on to win the Grammy Award for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal.

Cry Like a Rainstorm – Howl Like the Wind was recorded at the Skywalker Ranch in Marin Country, California, the home of director George Lucas, who Ronstadt was engaged to until their breakup in 1988. The album peaked at #7 on the Billboard 200 Album chart and went on to be certified triple platinum.

Cry Like a Rainstorm – Howl Like the Wind 35th anniversary vinyl is available now.

