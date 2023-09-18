106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Linda Ronstadt’s ‘Merry Little Christmas’ being reissued on CD, debuting on vinyl

Iconic Artists Group

Linda Ronstadt will help you ring in the holidays with a reissue of her 2000 holiday album.

Merry Little Christmas is being reissued on CD and is also making its debut on vinyl on October 27. Three different colors are available: poinsettia red, available exclusively at Barnes & Noble; evergreen, available exclusively at Linda’s online store, and metallic silver. All versions are available to preorder now.

The best-selling holiday album of 2000, Merry Little Christmas features Linda’s favorite festive songs, including “I”ll Be Home for Christmas,” “Silent Night,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and “River.” There’s also a duet with the late Rosemary Clooney on “White Christmas” and Linda’s takes on traditional Welsh and English carols.

Here’s the track listing:

“The Christmas Song”
“I’ll Be Home For Christmas”
“White Christmas”
“Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”
“River”
“O Come, O Come, Emmanuel”
“Xicochi, Xicochi”
“I Wonder As I Wander”
“Away In A Manger”
“Lo, How A Rose E’er Blooming”
“Welsh Carol”
“Past Three O’Clock”
“O Magnum Mysterium”
“Silent Night”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

