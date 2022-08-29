Lindsey Buckingham makes surprise appearance at recent Killers concert

ABC/Eric McCandless; Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Ex-Fleetwood Mac singer/guitarist Lindsey Buckingham was a surprise guest at modern rockers The Killers‘ concert on Saturday at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

Buckingham joined The Killers for the show’s finale and played three songs with the band — renditions of their 2020 tune “Caution,” Lindsey’s classic 1976 Fleetwood Mac hit “Go Your Own Way” and The Killers’ 2003 smash “Mr. Brightside.”

Fan-shot video of the “Mr. Brightside” performance was posted to YouTube by user James Crutchfield.

Former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr, who has been serving as The Killers’ opening act on their current tour, also took part in the “Mr. Brightside” performance. In addition, Marr has been joining The Killers at every show on the trek to play a Smiths tune; during Saturday’s gig they performed “This Charming Man.”

Buckingham posted a couple of photos of him playing with The Killers on his Facebook page, along with a note that reads, “Thank you for having me out there.”

Incidentally, Buckingham was featured on the studio version of “Caution,” which appeared on The Killers’ 2020 album, Imploding Mirage.

