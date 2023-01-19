106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Lionel Richie, Dionne Warwick & more set for Berry Gordy & Smokey Robinson’s MusiCares Persons of the Year tribut

Share
Lionel Richie, Dionne Warwick & more set for Berry Gordy & Smokey Robinson’s MusiCares Persons of the Year tribut

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Motown founder Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson are set to be honored during Grammy week as the Recording Academy’s MusiCares Persons of the Year, and now we know some of the artists booked to help celebrate them.

The first lineup of performers announced includes Lionel Richie, Dionne Warwick, Sheryl Crow, Michael McDonaldThe TemptationsIsley Brothers and the Four Tops, along with John Legend, Brandi Carlile, Chloe x HalleRita Wilson, Mumford & Sons, Trombone Shorty, Jimmie Allen, Molly Tuttle, PJ Morton, Sabastian Yatra, Samara Joy, Lalah Hathaway and Valerie Simpson.

“I am so excited to share the always wonderful MusiCares event with my best friend Smokey Robinson and I can’t wait to hear these wonderful artists celebrate the Motown music,” says Gordy, with Smokey adding, “I’m so excited for this year’s MusiCares lineup. These artists are my friends and I not only love them, but I’m honored that they will be performing my music, along with hits from the Motown catalogue.”

The 32nd annual MusiCares Persons of the Year benefit gala is set for February 3, two days before the Grammys, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Proceeds from the gala, which also includes a silent auction, will provide essential support for MusiCares, which provides music professionals with health and human services across a spectrum of needs.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Trending

1

Graceland celebrates Elvis Presley’s 88th birthday
2

The Whispers pay tribute to founding member Gordy Harmon
3

Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor shares how he discovered he had prostate cancer; urges men to get tested
4

The Power of Love: Céline Dion fans protest outside ‘Rolling Stone’ offices after Greatest Singers
5

Duran Duran, Nile Rodgers set for 2023 Bottlerock Festival

Recently Played

Rocket Man (i Think Its Going To Be A LongElton John
3:05am
Counting StarsOnerepublic
2:59am
Learning To FlyTom Petty And The Heartbreakers
2:55am
Heaven Is A Place On EarthBelinda Carlisle
2:52am
Dust In The WindKansas
2:48am
View Full Playlist