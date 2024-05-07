106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Listen to Steve Perry sing on The Effect’s cover of Journey’s “It Could Have Been You”

It’s been a while since Journey fans have heard Steve Perry sing one of their songs, but now, they are getting their chance. 

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer appears on the just-released cover of the Journey Raised on Radio track “It Could Have Been You” from The Effect, the band made up of Trevor Lukather —son of Toto‘s Steve Lukather— Phil Collins‘ son Nic CollinsSteve Maggiora and Emmett Sans.

“Steve and I go way back. Other than my Pop, SP has been a mentor to me,” Trevor shared on Instagram when the song was first announced. “When he heard The Effect, he called me and expressed how much he really loved what we were doing. It meant the world. On that same call, I started raving about a deep cut Journey tune ‘It Could Have Been You.’”

He adds, “The idea came up about The Effect doing our own version of it. I asked SP if he’d be into singing on it and he said yes.”

“The power of Steve’s vocals is on another level. One of a kind. That’s why he’s the GOAT,” Trevor continues. “Thank you @steveperrymusic for not only for the honor, but for your belief in us and what we do. That is never taken for granted!”

“It Could Have Been You” is available now on digital outlets.

 

