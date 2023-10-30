106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

‘Live from Daryl’s House’ returns November 1 with new shows, new guests

Scott Legato/Getty Images

Live from Daryl’s House, the award-winning show starring Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Daryl Hall, is coming back after a five-year hiatus.

Variety reports that the show, which debuted in 2007, will return on November 1 on a dedicated YouTube channel. The first guest will be Glenn Tilbrook from Squeeze; new episodes will arrive weekly, featuring Charlie Starr of the band Blackberry Smoke, King Crimson guitarist Robert Fripp, Andy Grammer, Lisa Loeb and Howard Jones.

According to Variety, in the November 1 episode the Hall & Oates legend says that Live from Daryl’s House was initially “an idea I had to use the Internet for entertainment, which hadn’t really been done before.” He adds, “Hard to believe but there wasn’t anything like it. So much has changed since then. I was kind of a pioneer.”

“I’m unbelievably excited about the new season,” he continues. “I love all the guests we’ve booked and I think we’ve gone to places, musically, that we’ve never gone to before.”

Before the five-year hiatus, the show, which comprises 90 episodes, shot its final episodes in 2018; the last two aired in 2020. In 2010, the series won a Webby Award for Best Variety Show.

