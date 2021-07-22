      Weather Alert

Live Nation announces $20 ticket promotion for shows by Hall & Oates, Doobie Brothers, Chicago & more

Jul 22, 2021 @ 2:00pm

Courtesy of Live Nation

Live music is back, and concert promoter Live Nation is celebrating by offering $20 tickets to its shows this summer.

The promotion, dubbed Return to Live, will let you see artists including Daryl Hall & John Oates, The Doobie Brothers, Chicago and many others at various outdoor Live Nation venues across the U.S. for just twenty bucks — taxes and fees included.

Other veteran artists participating in the promotion include Alanis Morissette, The Black Crowes, Alice Cooper, Dead & Company, KISS, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Pet Shop Boys.

The Return to Live tickets go on sale beginning next Wednesday, July 28, at noon ET. For the full list of participating artists and venues, visit LiveNation.com.

