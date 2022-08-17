London tribute concert for Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins to stream live on Paramount+

Courtesy of Foo Fighters

If you can’t make it to London’s Wembley Stadium to see the star-studded tribute concert for Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, you’ll be able to watch the entire thing on Paramount+.

The September 3 show will stream live on Paramount+ starting 11:30 a.m. ET and globally on MTV Brand YouTube channels. It’ll also be available on-demand that day on Paramount+.

Don’t have that streaming service? CBS TV will air an hourlong version that night at 9 p.m. ET. MTV will then air the one-hour special internationally and follow it up with an extended two-hour special.

Meanwhile, both the London tribute and its U.S. counterpart, scheduled for September 27 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, have added more artists to their lineups.

The London concert has added Joe Walsh‘s pre-Eagles band James Gang, AC/DC‘s Brian Johnson, The Pretenders‘ Martin Chambers, Metallica‘s Lars Ulrich, Kesha, Dave Grohl‘s daughter Violet, Blink-182‘s Travis Barker, Taylor’s son Shane and more to a lineup that already included Queen‘s Brian May and Roger Taylor, Chrissie Hynde, The Police‘s Stewart Copeland, Led Zeppelin‘s John Paul Jones, Rush‘s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, Nile Rodgers of Chic, Nirvana‘s Krist Novoselic, ex-Oasis singer Liam Gallagher, Wolfgang Van Halen, Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock.

The U.S. tribute has added James Gang, Def Leppard‘s Joe Elliott and Phil Collen, ex-Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach, Ulrich Barker, Black Sabbath‘s Geezer Butler, Violet Grohl, Shane Hawkins and more to a bill that already featured Joan Jett, Alanis Morissette, Heart‘s Nancy Wilson, KISS‘ Gene Simmons, Miley Cyrus, Pink and many of the same guests as the London show.

Both concerts will be headlined by Foo Fighters.

Hawkins died earlier this year in Colombia.

