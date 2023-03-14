Love and Rockets schedules first tour in 15 years

All aboard the Kundalini Express for the first Love and Rockets tour in 15 years.

The “So Alive” group, which hasn’t performed live since 2008, will play a run of West Coast headlining dates taking place May 21 in Oakland, May 24 in Salt Lake City, May 26 in Portland and May 28 in Seattle.

As previously reported, Love and Rockets are also performing at the 2023 Cruel World festival, which will be held May 20 in Pasadena, California. Other artists on the bill include Siouxsie, Iggy Pop, Billy Idol and Echo & the Bunnymen.

