106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Love and Rockets schedules first tour in 15 years

Share
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

All aboard the Kundalini Express for the first Love and Rockets tour in 15 years.

The “So Alive” group, which hasn’t performed live since 2008, will play a run of West Coast headlining dates taking place May 21 in Oakland, May 24 in Salt Lake City, May 26 in Portland and May 28 in Seattle.

As previously reported, Love and Rockets are also performing at the 2023 Cruel World festival, which will be held May 20 in Pasadena, California. Other artists on the bill include Siouxsie, Iggy Pop, Billy Idol and Echo & the Bunnymen.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Trending

1

Sign Up for the 2023 Big Bass Bonanza Now
2

2023 Big Bass Bonanza Official Rules
3

Diane Warren donates Oscar-nominated song “I’m Standing With You” for new PETA ad
4

‘Rock & Roll Man,’ new musical about DJ Alan Freed, opening in New York in June
5

40th anniversary of Donna Summer’s ‘She Works Hard For The Money’ celebrated with digital-only deluxe edition

Recently Played

SomedaySugar Ray
8:24pm
Pour Some Sugar On MeDef Leppard
8:20pm
Dont SpeakNo Doubt
8:12pm
Sweet CarolineNeil Diamond
8:09pm
Beverly HillsWeezer
8:05pm
View Full Playlist