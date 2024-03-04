106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Love Rocks concert, featuring Don Felder, Nile Rodgers and more, to be streamed live

Image: God's Love We Deliver

The eighth annual Love Rocks NYC benefit concert is happening Thursday, March 7, at the Beacon Theatre in New York City, but if you can’t make it to the Big Apple, you can still enjoy the show. 

For just $20, fans will be able to stream the concert on Veeps, allowing folks at home to enjoy performances from such artists as the Eagles guitarist Don Felder, Chic’s Nile RodgersRage Against the Machine guitarist Tom MorelloThe Black KeysJoss StoneTrombone Shorty and Marcus King.

The concert has also added Foo Fighter frontman Dave Grohl and comedian Martin Short to the lineup.  

The annual concert, hosted this year by Conan O’BrienTracy Morgan and Jim Gaffigan, is a benefit for God’s Love We Deliver, which delivers meals to New Yorkers who are unable to shop or cook for themselves; the livestream ticket will help cover two meals. To date, the concerts have raised more than $30 million.

