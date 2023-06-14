106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Madonna joins Cher as the only women with ‘Billboard’ Hot 100 debuts in five separate decades

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Madonna is back on the Billboard Hot 100, which has landed her a new chart milestone.

The singer is featured on The Weeknd’s latest song, “Popular,” featuring Playboi Carti, which debuted at #43 on the chart this week. The new hit makes Madonna the only female artist other than Cher to have Hot 100 debuts in five separate decades. Brenda Lee has had Hot 100 hits over five decades — they just didn’t all debut on the chart. 

“Popular,” which is from The Weeknd’s HBO drama The Idol, is Madonna’s highest chart appearance since February 2012, when her “Give Me All Your Luvin’,” a collaboration with Nicki Minaj and M.I.A., landed at 10.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

