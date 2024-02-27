106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Madonna removes image of Luther Vandross from montage of AIDS victims in her show

Share
Ricardo Gomes

One of the moving moments of Madonna‘s Celebration Tour comes when, while singing “Live to Tell,” she displays various photos of creatives who died of AIDS, including artist Keith Haring, photographer Herb Ritts and Queen‘s Freddie Mercury. According to Page Six, one star’s photo was mistakenly included during her show in Sacramento, California, and has now been removed.

A photo of the late Luther Vandross was part of the montage during the show on February 24, reports Page Six. A rep for his estate told Page Six, “Luther Vandross passed away in 2005 due to complications from a stroke suffered two years earlier. While we appreciate Madonna’s recognition of those lives lost to AIDS, Luther was NEVER diagnosed with AIDS or the HIV Virus.”

“We’re not sure where she or her production team received false medical information claiming otherwise. We’re currently in contact with her management to remove Luther Vandross from the tribute,” the statement continued. 

Page Six reports that reps for Madonna now say the photo’s been removed. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Trending

1

The best movies of 2024 so far
2

‘A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical’ is leaving Broadway and coming to America
3

Yes announces new edition of 2023’s ‘Mirror To The Sky’, new video for title track
4

Hits by Cher, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston to be featured in musical about Diane Warren
5

Crowded House announces new album, ‘Gravity Stairs’

Recently Played

I Hate Myself For Loving YouJoan Jett And The Blackhearts
12:15am
Rocket Man (i Think Its Going To Be A LongElton John
12:07am
SanteriaSublime
12:04am
When Doves CryPrince
12:01am
Cum On Feel The NoizeQuiet Riot
11:56pm
View Full Playlist