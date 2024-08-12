106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Madonna salutes son Rocco on his birthday: “I love you – for eternity”

Madonna and Rocco in 2013; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Madonna took to Instagram on Aug. 11 to wish her son Rocco Ritchie a happy 24th birthday with a heartfelt post.

Alongside a carousel of videos and photos of Rocco through the years, Madonna wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY ROCCO— the long and Winding Road through all your many moods and incarnations has been tumultuous and full of surprises. But through it all —your curiosity, and Artistic Soul has been the glue that has held us together.”

“Thank God for Art. Thank God for you. We have been together for many lifetimes,” she continued. “Thank you for choosing me again. I Love you -for Eternity.”

Rocco, who is a painter, is Madonna’s second oldest child. He was born four months before Madonna married his father, director Guy Ritchie, in Scotland on December 22, 2000.  Madonna and Ritchie divorced in 2008.

Rocco is one of Madonna’s two biological children: The other is daughter, Lourdes Leon, whose father, whom Madonna never married, is trainer Carlos Leon.  Madonna’s four other children — David, Mercy, Stella and Estere — were all adopted from Malawi.

