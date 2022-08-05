106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Madonna teams up with rapper Saucy Santana for profane “Material Girl” remix

Share

Warner Records

Madonna is gearing up for the August 19 physical release of her compilation album Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones and celebrated its impending arrival with a new, profane twist on “Material Girl.” She partnered with rapper Saucy Santana to remix his viral track based off her 1984 hit for “Material Gworrllllllll!”

The track is available now via streaming services. A music video for “Material Gworrllllllll!” will premiere this Monday, August 8.

In other news, ﻿Madonna﻿ will appear on ﻿The Tonight Show ﻿Starring ﻿Jimmy Fallon ﻿﻿on Wednesday, August 10, to talk about her new compilation album. The 50-track physical version of the record will feature all of Madonna’s #1 songs on the dance charts.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Trending

1

Get Your JACK fm Stay Distant - Feed America T-Shirt NOW!
2

Patterson Nissan
3

106.5 JACK fm on Alexa!
4

Spring 2020 Cash Contest Rules
5

We See You, We Want To Hear You

Recently Played

Just Give Me A ReasonPink [feat. Nate Ruess]
8:56pm
Free FallinTom Petty
8:52pm
ComedownBush
8:48pm
Super FreakRick James
8:41pm
Hand In My Pocket [clean Album Version]Alanis Morissette
8:37pm
View Full Playlist