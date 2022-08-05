Madonna teams up with rapper Saucy Santana for profane “Material Girl” remix

Warner Records

Madonna is gearing up for the August 19 physical release of her compilation album Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones and celebrated its impending arrival with a new, profane twist on “Material Girl.” She partnered with rapper Saucy Santana to remix his viral track based off her 1984 hit for “Material Gworrllllllll!”

The track is available now via streaming services. A music video for “Material Gworrllllllll!” will premiere this Monday, August 8.

In other news, ﻿Madonna﻿ will appear on ﻿The Tonight Show ﻿Starring ﻿Jimmy Fallon ﻿﻿on Wednesday, August 10, to talk about her new compilation album. The 50-track physical version of the record will feature all of Madonna’s #1 songs on the dance charts.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.