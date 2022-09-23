Mama Cass Elliott to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame on “Monday, Monday,” October 3

RB/Redferns

The late Mama Cass Elliott of The Mamas and the Papas will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next month.

The star ceremony will take place October 3 at 11:30 a.m. PT and will be streamed live at walkoffame.com. Among those who’ll speak at the ceremony are Michelle Phillips — the other “Mama” in The Mamas and the Papas — as well as longtime pal John Sebastian. Cass’ daughter Owen Elliott-Kugell and Cass’ sister Leah Kunkel will also speak.

The star — the 2,735th star to be awarded — will be located at 7065 Hollywood Blvd.

As a member of The Mamas and the Papas, Cass scored six top 10 hits, including “Monday Monday,” “California Dreamin’” and “Dedicated to the One I Love.” The group sold over 40 million records and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

Cass then went on to a solo career, scoring hits like “Make Your Own Kind of Music” and “Dream a Little Dream of Me.” She died of heart failure in London in 1974.

