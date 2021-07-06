      Weather Alert

Mamma Mia! ABBA's 'Gold' racks up 1,000 weeks on the British chart

Jul 6, 2021 @ 2:00pm

Polydor

ABBA may have broken up in 1982, but their music shows no sign of ever facing its “Waterloo” — at least, not in the U.K.

The group’s 1992 greatest hits album, Gold, has just notched a record 1,000 weeks on the U.K.’s Official Albums Chart. It’s the first album ever to log that many weeks on the chart, eight of which were spent at number one. Gold currently stands at number 17 and is the U.K.’s second best-selling album of all time, behind Queen‘s Greatest Hits.

Commenting on the milestone, ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus told OfficialCharts.com that the achievement was  “amazing!,” while Benny Andersson joked, “Not bad for 4 turnips.”

Two other albums are close to matching the ABBA record: Bob Marley & the Wailers‘ best-of, Legend, has been on the chart for 984 weeks, while Queen’s Greatest Hits has logged 952 weeks.  The Queen album might return to number one this week for the first time since 1981, following the release of a 40th anniversary edition.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Trending
Jimmy Buffett to perform “This Land Is Your Land” on 'A Capitol Fourth' special
Patti LaBelle says “I can't wait to see a live audience”
'The Fourth in America' special to feature The Beach Boys, Foreigner, Chicago, Sammy Hagar & more
John Lennon, Elvis Presley, Jimi Hendrix & more being turned into Funko Pop! figures
Little River Band, ex-Chicago and Boston members join lineup of 2022 '70s Rock & Romance Cruise
Connect With Us Listen To Us On