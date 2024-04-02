Mamma Mia! ABBA’s virtual concert residency, ‘Voyage,’ may be coming to the Las Vegas Strip

ABBA Voyage, the virtual concert production starring computer-generated “avatars” of the members of ABBA, backed by a live orchestra, has been playing exclusively in London since May 2022. But the show is reportedly heading to the U.S. for a run in — where else? — Las Vegas.

Sources tell The Las Vegas Review-Journal the show will be staged in a custom-built facility on the Strip, with Resorts World the leading contender to host it. It’ll start as a limited engagement, then be extended if the demand is there.

ABBA Voyage used motion-capture technology to create digital “avatars” of group members Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad as they looked in 1979. In the London show, the avatars then “perform” the group’s biggest hits, while a live 10-piece orchestra accompanies them. The hit-packed set list includes “Mamma Mia,” “Does Your Mother Know,” “Waterloo,” “SOS,” “Fernando” and, of course, “Dancing Queen.”

The motion-capture technology is courtesy of Industrial Light and Magic, which also worked on U2‘s eye-popping, recently concluded residency at Sphere in Las Vegas.

