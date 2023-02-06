106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Matthew McConaughey voices Elvis Presley the spy in new animated series ‘Agent Elvis’

Share
Matthew McConaughey voices Elvis Presley the spy in new animated series ‘Agent Elvis’

Courtesy of Netflix

Elvis Presley will be doing more than just shaking his hips in a new Netflix adult animated series.

Agent Elvis, co-produced by Priscilla Presley, will feature Oscar-winner Matthew McConaughey voicing The King, who “trades his jumpsuit for a jetpack” after he’s recruited into “a secret government spy program to battle the dark forces that threaten the country he loves — all while holding down his day job.” The teaser for the show sees Elvis landing on the moon, fighting off bad buys and more.

The 10-episode series, which McConaughey is also producing, is the brainchild of Archer veteran Mike Arnold. It’s set to premiere sometime next month. 

(Trailer contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Trending

1

Cher pens op-ed for ‘Newsweek’ calling for help protecting Armenians against “murderous regimes”
2

Joan Jett to appear in Workday Super Bowl ad
3

Pet Shop Boys releasing four-song EP in April
4

Dion sells catalog to Reservoir Media
5

Neil Diamond gets birthday serenade from cast of ‘A Beautiful Noise – The Neil Diamond Musical’

Recently Played

What Is LoveHaddaway
5:12am
Highway To HellAc/dc
5:08am
Dani CaliforniaRed Hot Chili Peppers
5:03am
Twilight ZoneGolden Earring
4:59am
BitchMeredith Brooks
4:55am
View Full Playlist