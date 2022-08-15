Melissa Etheridge announces off-Broadway solo show ‘My Window — A Journey Through Life ‘

Courtesy The Producers of Melissa Etheridge Off Broadway

A few months ago, Melissa Etheridge told ABC Audio that she’d been inspired by her idol, Bruce Springsteen, to develop her own life story for the Broadway stage. Now, she’s officially taking the first step toward that goal.

On October 13, Melissa Etheridge Off Broadway: My Window — A Journey Through Life will premiere at New York’s New World Stages. She’ll do 12 performances of the production to an intimate audience of 500 people per night.

“I am incredibly excited and humbled to debut this deeply personal show in New York this fall,” Melissa says in a statement. “While I’ve been telling my life stories through my lyrics and concert tours for many years, this is going to be something new for me. I cannot wait to feel the exchange of energy and deep connection that’s provided by an intimate theater experience. That’s going to rock.”

Melissa wrote the show with help from her wife, Linda Wallem-Etheridge, the former showrunner of Showtime’s Nurse Jackie. It’s directed by Amy Tinkham, who directed Aerosmith‘s Las Vegas Residency show.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on August 17 at 10 a.m. ET via Telecharge.com or by calling 212-239-6200. Melissa’s fan club members get access to a presale now.

