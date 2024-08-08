Melissa Etheridge headlining annual Women Who Rock benefit concert

Melissa Etheridge is set to headline this year’s Women Who Rock benefit concert presented by Gibson Gives.

The concert will take place Aug. 28 in Pittsburgh. It will feature an all-female-fronted music lineup and proceeds will benefit women’s health research.

“The Women Who Rock benefit concert is all about raising funds for life-saving women’s health research which is underfunded and understudied,” Melissa says in a statement. “I went through my own health issue 20 years ago, I’m still cancer free now and I know how important it is for women’s health to be studied specifically and independently.”

All proceeds will go to support the Magee-Womens Research Institute, the country’s first and largest research institute focusing solely on women’s health research and reproductive biology.

If you can’t attend the concert in person, there’s still a chance to contribute. Starting Thursday and running through Aug. 28, you can bid on a Gibson 1968 Les Paul Custom guitar, autographed by Melissa, on CharityBuzz.com.

