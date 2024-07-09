106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Melissa Etheridge releases live album companion to new Paramount+ docuseries

A new live album from Melissa Etheridge is now available on all streaming platforms.

I’m Not Broken (Live From Topeka Correctional Facility) is the companion album to Melissa’s new Paramount+ docuseries, Melissa Etheridge: I’m Not Broken, streaming now. It details how, after corresponding with five female residents of Topeka Correctional Facility in her home state of Kansas, she wrote an original song called “Burning Woman” and then did a concert at the facility.  

The album includes live renditions of Melissa’s biggest hits, including “Come to My Window,” “I’m the Only One,” “Bring Me Some Water,” “Like the Way I Do” and “I Want to Come Over.” Physical copies of the album will be in stores July 12.

Melissa will soon kick off a round of co-headlining dates with Jewel, followed by another round of shows with Indigo Girls.

