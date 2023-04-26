Melissa Etheridge’s new book ‘Talking to My Angels’ coming in September

After telling her story live onstage during her off-Broadway show My Window: A Journey Through Life, Melissa Etheridge has now put it all down in print.

Her new book Talking to My Angels arrives September 5, 20 years after her first book, the New York Times bestseller The Truth Is: My Life in Love and Music. This follow-up covers the many highs and lows of Melissa’s life over the past two decades.

In those 20 years, Melissa was diagnosed with breast cancer, welcomed two more children, went through a couple of public breakups, found the love of her life, underwent a spiritual awakening and tragically lost her son Beckett to opioid addiction — all while touring the world, recording 11 albums and winning an Oscar. It’s all in the book, along with what those experiences have taught her.

“Ultimately, this book is an ode to love,” Melissa says in a statement. “It’s a testament to vanquishing fear and learning to embrace all of what life brings us, an unvarnished reflection on the many threads of my life.”

In the meantime, you can watch Melissa’s daughter Bailey on the new Paramount+ show MTV’s Family Legacy, which focuses on the offspring of famous musicians. Melissa has posted a clip of Bailey’s segment on her Instagram, where Bailey shares her own story of coming out.

“So proud of my daughter. So much fun. Wow! Watch it now!” she wrote on the caption.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.