106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo
In Touch with East Texas
12:00am - 11:30am

Melissa Etheridge’s “new calling”: Stopping fights on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Share

Bravo Media

Melissa Etheridge is a musician, Oscar winner, Grammy winner and breast cancer survivor, but now she can add another line to her resume: reality show peacemaker.

On Wednesday night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Melissa made a surprise appearance at a charity dinner hosted by Dorit Kemsley. When she arrived, she inadvertently stopped things from descending into chaos. 

As E! Online reports, Lisa Rinna and Sutton Stracke had gotten into a screaming match at the event and were slinging expletives across the room at each other, while all the other guests watched in horror. But then Melissa came down the stairs and performed “Come to My Window,” and suddenly everyone chilled out.

In fact, Lisa even apologized to Sutton and the rest of the Housewives, tearfully attributing her outburst to misdirected anger. “I’m trying to figure out how to live without my mom and I don’t know how to do it,” she said.

Melissa retweeted the E! Online article — titled “How Melissa Etheridge Stopped a RHOBH Dinner Party From Hell” — and added, “I have new calling!!” She also tweeted a photo of herself posing with the glamorous housewives, and captioned the pic, “one of these things is not like the other…

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Trending

1

Get Your JACK fm Stay Distant - Feed America T-Shirt NOW!
2

Patterson Nissan
3

106.5 JACK fm on Alexa!
4

Spring 2020 Cash Contest Rules
5

We See You, We Want To Hear You

Recently Played

(dont Fear) The ReaperBlue Oyster Cult
5:25am
Its The End Of The World As We Know ItR.e.m.
5:21am
Livin On The Edge [chr Mix - Edit #1 / NoAerosmith
5:17am
The JokerThe Steve Miller Band
5:10am
Yeah [clean]Usher [feat. Ludacris & Lil Jon]
5:06am
View Full Playlist