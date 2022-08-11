Melissa Etheridge’s “new calling”: Stopping fights on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Bravo Media

Melissa Etheridge is a musician, Oscar winner, Grammy winner and breast cancer survivor, but now she can add another line to her resume: reality show peacemaker.

On Wednesday night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Melissa made a surprise appearance at a charity dinner hosted by Dorit Kemsley. When she arrived, she inadvertently stopped things from descending into chaos.

As E! Online reports, Lisa Rinna and Sutton Stracke had gotten into a screaming match at the event and were slinging expletives across the room at each other, while all the other guests watched in horror. But then Melissa came down the stairs and performed “Come to My Window,” and suddenly everyone chilled out.

In fact, Lisa even apologized to Sutton and the rest of the Housewives, tearfully attributing her outburst to misdirected anger. “I’m trying to figure out how to live without my mom and I don’t know how to do it,” she said.

Melissa retweeted the E! Online article — titled “How Melissa Etheridge Stopped a RHOBH Dinner Party From Hell” — and added, “I have new calling!!” She also tweeted a photo of herself posing with the glamorous housewives, and captioned the pic, “one of these things is not like the other…“

