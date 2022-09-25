106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Members of The Cars, Def Leppard, Yes & more added to lineup for Foo Fighters’ LA Taylor Hawkins tribute

Courtesy of Foo Fighters

Cars guitarist Elliot Easton and Def Leppard bassist Rick Savage are among the new additions to the lineup for Foo Fighters‘ upcoming Los Angeles-area tribute concert to late drummer Taylor Hawkins, taking place this Tuesday, September 27 at the Kia Forum.

Other artists who’ve joined the bill include Yes vocalist and Hawkins’ childhood friend Jon Davison, Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, Pearl Jam and Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron, Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil, Tool drummer Danny Carey and The Pretty RecklessTaylor Momsen.

Additionally, The Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins and pop star Kesha, who performed at the London tribute earlier this month, have been added to the LA lineup.

Previously announced participants, many of whom also played the six-hour London concert, include Queen‘s Brian May and Roger Taylor, Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott and Phil Collen, The Police‘s Stewart Copeland, Heart‘s Nancy Wilson, the Joe Walsh-fronted James Gang, Joan Jett, Alanis Morissette, Led Zeppelin‘s John Paul Jones, Rush‘s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, David Bowie drummer Omar Hakim, Miley Cyrus and Pink.

Additionally, Dave Grohl‘s daughter Violet and Hawkins’ son Shane will perform.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

