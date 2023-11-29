106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Michael Jackson scores third Billion Views video on YouTube

Share
Chris Walter/WireImage

Despite making some of the most iconic videos ever, not many of Michael Jackson‘s music videos have actually managed to hit 1 billion views on YouTube. That said, the late King of Pop has just added a third video to his tally.

MJ’s video for his 1983 #1 hit “Beat It” has just entered the Billion Views Club, joining “Billie Jean” and “They Don’t Care About Us.” 

Released in February 1983, “Beat it” was the third single off Jackson’s hit album Thriller, which turns 40 years old on November 29. The song, which features an Eddie Van Halen guitar solo, spent three weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned Jackson a Grammy for Record of the Year and Best Male Rock Vocal Performance.

The video was shot in Los Angeles’ Skid Row and featured a dance-off between rival gangs, which is broken up by Jackson, leading to them all dancing together.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Trending

1

Daryl Hall files lawsuit against musical partner John Oates
2

Crowded House classic tops the ‘Billboard’ Top TV Songs chart
3

Musical featuring music of Dusty Springfield, Lesley Gore & more to open in New York City
4

Mars Williams, The Psychedelic Furs saxophonist, dead at 68
5

Duran Duran’s ‘Seven and the Ragged Tiger’ turns 40

Recently Played

You Give Love A Bad NameBon Jovi
10:05pm
Gives You HellAll-american Rejects
10:01pm
Who Can It Be Now?Men At Work
9:57pm
Shine (edit)Collective Soul
9:53pm
Come TogetherThe Beatles
9:49pm
View Full Playlist