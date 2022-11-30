106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Michael McDonald, Kenny Loggins, Richard Marx and more team for charity version of “This Christmas”

A star-studded lineup of famous singers have come together for a new charity version of one of the most popular modern Christmas songs: Donny Hathaway‘s “This Christmas.”

Michael McDonald and his frequent collaborator Kenny Loggins plus Richard MarxMelissa Manchester, former 5th Dimension singer Florence LaRue, “Band of Gold” singer Freda Payne and Lamont Dozier Jr. — son of the late Motown songwriter Lamont Dozier — are among those singing on the track. They’re backed up by The Tribe, a group of Los Angeles musicians.

Proceeds from the song will go to the Donny Hathaway Legacy Project, which was set up by Hathaway’s daughter Donnita to help those who suffer from mental illness. 

Hathaway died by suicide in 1979 at the age of 33.

