Milli Vanilli biopic has its cast — see the photos

Finding two guys who can emulate the unique look of disgraced chart-topping pop duo Milli Vanilli was probably pretty difficult, but the producers of the upcoming Milli Vanilli biopic Girl You Know It’s True have succeeded.

Deadline has a first look at the cast of the movie; newcomers Tijan Njie and Elan Ben Ali look pretty authentic as, respectively, the duo’s Rob Pilatus and Fab Morvan. Matthias Schweighöfer will also star as Frank Farian, the producer who put the lip-syncing duo together and lied about their talent.

The film will tell the story of how Farian set up dancers Pilatus and Morvan as the face of Milli Vanilli, but hired other vocalists to sing on their three #1 hits. They won a Best New Artist Grammy, which was eventually revoked when it was revealed they were frauds.

Production on the film is underway but there’s no release date yet. Brad Howell, one of the actual singers on the Milli Vanilli hits, is one of the film’s executive producers.

