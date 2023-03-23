106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Milwaukee Summerfest announces full lineup

courtesy of Summerfest

The full lineup for Milwaukee’s annual Summerfest has just been announced, with over 100 acts booked for the festival, now in its 55th year. This year’s fest will take place over three weekends, June 22 to 24, June 29 to July 1 and July 6 to 8, with bands playing across 12 stages.

James Taylor and Sheryl Crow are set to headline a June 24 show at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, while Elvis Costello & The ImpostersStyxCheap Trick38 SpecialNight RangerSurvivorEarth Wind & FireSmokey RobinsonWang ChungFlock of SeagullsSoul Asylum and more are confirmed for the festival stages. 

Tickets for Summerfest are on sale now. A complete lineup and concert schedule can be found at summerfest.com.

