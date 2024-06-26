Missing Persons to release vintage live concert

Missing Persons wants to bring their fans back to the ’80s. The band, fronted by Dale Bozzio, is set to release a new live album in July, featuring a classic performance from the decade.

Live In Santa Clarita, CA – October 10, 1982 was recorded not long after the band released their debut album, Spring Session M, and features performances of Missing Persons hits like “Destination Unknown,” “Words,” “Walking in L.A.” and more.

The band is offering up a preview of the record with a live performance of “Mental Hopscotch,” which is available now via digital outlets.

Live In Santa Clarita, CA – October 10, 1982 will be released July 12 on CD and aqua blue vinyl, as well as to digital outlets. It is available for preorder now.

Here is the track list for Live In Santa Clarita, CA – October 10, 1982:

“Mental Hopscotch”

“Noticeable One”

“Words”

“Tears”

“It Ain’t None Of Your Business”

“Bad Streets”

“Windows”

“Here And Now”

“Walking In L.A.”

“No Way Out”

“I Like Boys”

“Destination Unknown”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.