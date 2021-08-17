      Weather Alert

Mix up a festive beverage with Mariah Carey's new liqueur, Black Irish

Aug 17, 2021 @ 2:00pm

If Mariah Carey was going to sell any sort of alcoholic beverage, you’d figure it’d be spiked eggnog, right?  Well, the elusive chanteuse has confounded our expectations once again by launching her own brand of Irish cream liqueur: Black Irish.

“Introducing BLACK IRISH. Two years in the making. Truly a cause for celebration,” Mariah wrote on her socials. “A cause for celebration” is a lyric from Mariah’s 2005 track “It’s Like That.”

Available in original, white chocolate and salted caramel, the liqueurs are 17% ABV, and made by blending “aged Irish whiskey and superior dairy sourced from Irish farms.”

According to Food & Wine magazine, Mariah dubbed her liqueur Black Irish as a “a playful nod to her Black and Irish lineage.” Her mom is of Irish descent, while her late father was Black and Venezuelan.

Food & Wine quotes Mariah saying in a statement: “I have been putting my heart into this project for almost two years and I am so excited to finally share this news with you all. I wanted to create something that embodies the holidays and gives everyone a reason to celebrate year-round, and I really think we have done that with Black Irish.”

Black Irish is now available online.  And should you ever get so drunk that you forget whose product it is, the bottlecaps are emblazoned with an “MC” as well as Mariah’s signature butterfly.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

