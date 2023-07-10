Modern English announces new U.S. tour dates

Modern English is hitting the road this summer. The British pop band, best known for their ’80s hit “I Melt With You,” has announced dates for their 1 2 3 4 world tour, starting with an appearance at St. Louis’ Evolution Festival on Sunday, August 26.

The trek, with the band Korine on select dates, features stops in Chicago, New York City, Boston, Atlanta, Nashville and more, before wrapping the U.S. leg September 30 at the Neptune Festival in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

“We can’t wait to introduce you to the music from our forthcoming album, along with diving into our catalog for some special surprises you don’t want to miss!” the band shares.

As for that new album, the band says the record, produced by Mario J. McNulty, will be announced “in the coming weeks.”

Tickets for the tour are on sale now. A complete list of dates can be found at modernenglish.me.

