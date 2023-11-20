106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Musical featuring music of Dusty Springfield, Lesley Gore & more to open in New York City

Share
Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

A musical featuring songs made famous by Dusty SpringfieldPetula ClarkLesley Gore and more is set to make its Off Broadway debut next year.

Deadline reports A Sign of the Times will begin previews at the New World Stages in New York City on Wednesday, February 7, with the musical opening Thursday, February 22. It features such popular ’60s hits as “Downtown,” “Gimme Some Lovin’,” “Rescue Me,” “I Know A Place” and more.

Set in the summer of 1965, the musical revolves around a young female photographer trying to survive in New York City.

So far, no casting has been announced.

While this will be the musical’s Off Broadway debut, it’s not the first time it’s ever been staged. It originally played at Connecticut’s Goodspeed Musicals’ Norma Terris Theatre in 2016, and had another run in 2018 at the Delaware Theatre Company.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Trending

1

A.J. Croce celebrates dad Jim Croce’s legacy with new tour
2

Barbra Streisand reveals Mandy Patinkin cried when she refused to sleep with him
3

$10,000 Shop,Share, Give 2023 Contest Rules
4

$10,000 Shop,Share, Give 2023 Contest Rules
5

$10,000 Shop,Share, Give 2023 Contest Rules

Recently Played

Rebel YellBilly Idol
5:55am
SlideGoo Goo Dolls
5:51am
The Way You Make Me FeelMichael Jackson
5:47am
I Want You To Want Me (live)Cheap Trick
5:43am
Semi Charmed Life [radio Edit]Third Eye Blind
5:37am
View Full Playlist