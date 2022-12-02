Neil Diamond to attend Sunday night’s opening of ‘A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical’

Courtesy A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Musical

Neil Diamond‘s been out of the spotlight since he announced in 2018 that he was retiring from touring after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. But the legendary artist will hit the red carpet this weekend for an event that’s all about his music and his legacy.

A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical will have its gala opening night Sunday at New York City’s Broadhurst Theatre. The man himself will be attending, along with Frankie Valli, record mogul Clive Davis, Bernadette Peters, Camryn Manheim, Audra McDonald, Lea Michele and Bob Gaudio.

Gaudio, a member of the Four Seasons, produced six albums for Diamond, as well as his hit Barbra Streisand duet “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers.” He’s a producer of the new musical.

The show tells Diamond’s story using many of his most beloved hits, from “Love on the Rocks,” “Sweet Caroline,” “I’m a Believer” and “Red Red Wine” to “Cracklin’ Rosie,” “Song Sung Blue,” “America” and many more.

According to a press release, the opening night is set to feature an “unforgettable red-carpet entrance” by Diamond, 81, as well as a “never-to-be-seen-again, surprise moment with one of the recording industry’s greatest living legends.” Will he join the cast onstage for a rendition of “Sweet Caroline”? Stay tuned.

