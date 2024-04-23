106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Neil Young & Crazy Horse to headline Ohana Festival

Courtesy of Ohana Festival

Neil Young & Crazy Horse are set to play Ohana Festival, the Dana Point, California, festival curated by Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder.

The festival, at Doheny State Beach, is happening September 27-29, with Neil headlining the Saturday, September 28, show, and Pearl Jam headlining the other two nights. 

The bill also features Crowded House, Alanis MorissetteGarbage, The BreedersKim GordonDogstar and Black Pumas, among others.

Tickets are available now to members of Pearl Jam’s Ten Club. A general presale begins Thursday, April 25, at 10 a.m. PT. Any remaining tickets will then go on sale to the general public.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit OhanaFest.com.

